Charlotte Wins Bid to Host 2020 ACC Baseball Championship

May 30, 2019 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release





(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Atlantic Coast Conference and the Charlotte Knights have announced that the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship will be held at BB&T Ballpark from May 19 to May 24, 2020. The announcement was made this morning at 11:00 a.m. at a press conference held in the ballpark's Diamond Direct Luxury Lounge.

"In conjunction with the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, we are very pleased to announce that Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, and BB&T Ballpark have won the bid to host the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship," stated Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski. "This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our great city for a full week's worth of exciting baseball games. These games will bring in fans from throughout the region and around the country. We would like to thank the ACC for their commitment to bringing the Championship to Charlotte."

BB&T Ballpark has been Minor League Baseball's most visited venue since opening on April 11, 2014 -- attracting more than 3.4-million fans in just over five seasons. In addition to the 137 sell-out crowds from 375 home games, the state-of-the-art facility has also hosted 20+ collegiate baseball games, the 2014 Triple-A National Championship Game, the 2016 Triple-A Baseball Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, and five Team USA matchups. The ballpark has averaged 9,179 fans over the course of its home schedule en route to leading Minor League Baseball in attendance in four of its five seasons.

"The City of Charlotte and BB&T Ballpark will be excellent hosts to our baseball championship," said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. "We appreciate our ongoing partnership with Charlotte and the commitment they continue to show in hosting our league events and championships. I look forward to being in Uptown Charlotte to cap off the 2019-20 year."

Today's announcement marks the first time that the ACC Baseball Championship will be held at a Charlotte Knights' ballpark since 2000 and 2001 when the games were held at Knights Stadium in Fort Mill, SC. The ACC Championship has been held in Durham, NC in five of the last seven seasons - including the 2019 event won by the University of North Carolina Tar Heels last Sunday.

Tickets for the 2020 ACC Championship at BB&T Ballpark will go on sale at a later date. Fans interested in learning more details at this time are welcome to call the Charlotte Knights at 704-274-8282.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.