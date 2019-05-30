Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Syracuse (10:35 a.m.) SCHOOL KIDS DAY GAME

May 30, 2019 | 10:35 a.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 50 | Home Game # 24

BUFFALO BISONS (21-27, 4th, -7.0 North) vs. SYRACUSE METS (26-25, 3rd, -3.5 North)

LHP Ryan Feierabend (2-0, 2.70) vs. RHP Chris Mazza (0-1, 3.75)

Today's Game

This morning the Bisons host the Syracuse Mets in the rubber match of their three-game series. The two teams have split their first series at Sahlen Field this season. Following today's contest the Herd will head to Rochester to take on their Thruway Cup rival Rochester for a three-game weekend series in the Flower City.

Last Game: BUF 6, SYR 4

Buffalo used a late comeback, capped by a Socrates Brito two-run home run. The Herd fell behind 4-0 through four innings, but halved the defict with a pair of runs in the sixth. Anthony Alford drove in a pair of runs to tie the game at 4-4 in the last of the eighth inning, and then he scored when Brito took the first pitch that Ryan O'Rourke threw over the center field wall to make it 6-4 Buffalo. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his second save of the season.

Syracuse Mets (2-4)

The Mets took the lone series from the Bisons earlier this season, 3-1. A win today would help Buffalo hold serve at home against their IL North foes. The two teams will meet again at Sahlen Field June 28-30 for a three-game weekend set.

Today's Starter

Ryan Feierabend returns to the Bisons after making two appearances with the Blue Jays after having his contract selected on 5/18. The left hander made his Herd debut on 5/2 against Pawtucket, collecting the win in six innings of work. Feierabend also picked up a win on 5/12 against the Norfolk Tides.

School Kids Day

Buffalo has played a School Kids Day game at the Downtown Ballpark every year, with a record of 23-18 coming into this year's edition. Last season the Bisons picked up a 4-3 walk-off win against the Columbus Clippers in the team's morning game on May 31st.

Socrates Brito

Socrates Brito delivered the decisive blow in the Herd's comeback win on Wednesday night. The outfielder's second HR since joining the Bisons scored two, the final margin of victory. He also has four RBIs in two days to bring his total to nine for Buffalo.

Anthony Alford

Anthony Alford clubbed a pair of doubles to help start the Bisons late-game rally against Syracuse. Alford now has 13 extra-base hits with Buffalo this season, and increased his RBI total to 23 with three on Wednesday.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (21-35) took the Tampa Bay Rays to extra innings on Wednesday, but could not stave off the series sweep. The Rays won 4-3 in 11 innings to win all three-games in the Sunshine State. The Blue Jays now have a scheduled off day today before beginning a three-game set in the Mile High City against the Colorado Rockies. RHP Edwin Jackson will look for his first win with Toronto in Friday night's ballgame in Denver.

