Red Wings Homestand Highlights - May 31 - June 2

Friday, May 31-Sunday, June 2

Friday, May 31 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 5:30

Dunkin' Mystery Gift Card Giveaway - The first 1,000 adults (18+) will receive a mystery Dunkin' Donuts gift card.

Fireworks - Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show presented by Flower City Printing.

Saturday, June 1 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 5:30

Bucky Dent Autograph Appearance - The three-time All-Star, two-time World Series champ, and 1978 World Series MVP will be on hand to sign autographs from 6-6:40 p.m., and again from 7:15-8 courtesy of High Falls Advisors.

Milo the Bat Dog - Watch this very, very good boy fetch bats during the game presented by Off Leash K9 Training.

Sports Card and Collectibles Show - Presented by Collectorfest Monthly

Fireworks- Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

Sunday, June 2 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays) - 1:05 p.m., gates open at 12

Chase and Marshall Paw Patrol Appearance - Nickelodeon's own Chase and Marshall will be wandering the concourse and ballpark for all fans to get a photo with. No additional ticket is necessary.

Red Wings Throwback Jersey Auction - The Wings will wear their 1937-45 home replica jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off using the LiveSource mobile app. All proceeds benefit the Catholic Schools of Rochester.

Kids Runs the Bases - After every Sunday home game kids 12 and under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

