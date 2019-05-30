Mets Offense Wakes up on Thursday Morning for 9-2 Victory over Bisons

May 30, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





Buffalo, NY - The Syracuse Mets continued their hot stretch of offense on Thursday morning in Buffalo with a 9-2 victory over the Buffalo Bisons. Five Mets players had multiple hits, including Rajai Davis, Rubén Tejada, and René Rivera who all had three hits.

Syracuse (27-25) quickly jumped out to a first-inning lead. Davis and Tejada singled. Rivera then walked, extending his on-base streak to 20 games. Travis Taijeron followed with a bases-loaded walk to bring home Davis for a 1-0 lead. With the bases still loaded, Dilson Herrera grounded out to short, scoring Tejada from third to push the lead to 2-0. From there, Luis Guillorme walked to reload the bases, and after a strikeout, Arismendy Alcantara singled to right field to score both Rivera and Taijeron for a 4-0 advantage.

The Mets added to their lead in the second. Tejada singled with one out, and Rivera doubled. After Taijeron walked to load the bases, Herrera drove in his second run of the game, this time on a sacrifice fly to left field for a 5-0 lead. Guillorme followed with an RBI single to center to score Rivera, and extend the lead to 6-0.

Buffalo (21-28) got a run back in the bottom of the second on a Richard Ureña home run to right field, trimming the Syracuse lead to 6-1. That was Ureña's first homer of the season.

Syracuse starting pitcher Chris Mazza was stellar for the Mets. In his first start since being named International League Pitcher of the Week for last week, Mazza allowed just one run and four hits in six innings on the mound with five strikeouts.

The Mets adding more runs in the sixth. Tejada singled to left, and Rivera followed with his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot to left-center field for an 8-1 lead.

In the seventh, Alcantara doubled with one out. Then, in his first game back with Syracuse after his tenure with New York, Davis doubled with two outs to right field, scoring Alcantara and posting a ninth Mets run.

The Bisons used back-to-back doubles to grab a second run in the bottom of the seventh. Andy Burns doubled with two outs, and Patrick Cantwell followed with a double to center to bring the Herd within seven, 9-2.

Syracuse continues its road trip Friday night, opening a three-game series at McCoy Stadium against the Pawtucket Red Sox. RHP Casey Coleman is scheduled to start for the Mets opposite RHP Teddy Stankiewicz for the PawSox. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.