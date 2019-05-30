Former Bisons Tejada, Rivera Lead Syracuse to 9-2 Win

May 30, 2019





A pair of former Herd players had big games as Syracuse completed a series win over the Bisons.

Shortstop Ruben Tejada and designated hitter Rene Rivera both had three hits and three runs scored as the Mets dealt Buffalo a 9-2 defeat on School Kids Day Thursday in front of a crowd of 16,409 at Sahlen Field.

Rivera, who played for the Bisons in 2009, and Tejada, who appeared in games with the Herd in the three seasons following that, keyed the Mets' early offense that set the tone for the game. Both got on base in a four-run Syracuse first inning that included a two-out, two-run single by Arismendy Alcantara off Bisons starter, Ryan Feierabend.

A Tejada single and Rivera double in the second got the Syracuse teammates in scoring position again. This time it was a sacrifice fly from Dilson Herrera and an RBI-single from Luis Guillorme that drove them home as Syracuse built a quick 6-0 advantage.

In the sixth, Rivera drove them both home himself with a long home run to centerfield, his fifth of the season. That blast put the game out of reach and gave Syracuse the 2-1 series victory over the Herd.

Tejada finished the game 3-5 with the three runs scored while Rivera added a walk to complete his day at the plate 3-4.

The Bisons were limited to solo runs in the second and seventh innings. Richard Urena homered directly over the 325 sign in the right field corner to get Buffalo on the scoreboard.

Video: Richard Urena Home Run

After the stretch, Andy Burns and Patrick Cantwell combined on back-to-back doubles for the final run of the contest.

Video: 5-30 Cantwell Double RBI

Syracuse's Chris Mazza allowed just four hits and walk over six innings to improve to 1-1 on the season. The loss for Buffalo went to Ryan Feierabend, who lasted just two outs into the second inning.

