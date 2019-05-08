Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (15-15) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (16-12)

May 8, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians look to end a three-game slide this evening in game two of their series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Location: PNC Field

First Pitch: 6:35 p.m. ET

Game #31 / Road #14: Indianapolis Indians (15-15) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (16-12)

Probables: RHP Mitch Keller (3-0, 3.48) at RHP David Hale (3-0, 2.38)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: For a second consecutive ballgame, Indy's offense couldn't get going in a 3-1 loss to Scranton/WB on Tuesday night. The Tribe were coming off an 8-0 shutout loss at home on Sunday where they tallied just four hits, but they only recorded three hits -- all doubles -- in their third straight loss overall to fall back to .500 at 15-15. The RailRiders plated two runs in the fifth off Tribe starter Rookie Davis before Kevin Kramer laced a run-scoring double in the seventh to make it 2-1. The home team got the run right back in the home half, however, as Ryan McBroom took Brandon Waddell deep for his seventh home run. Scranton/WB tallied 11 hits while its starter, Chance Adams, pitched into the seventh inning and allowed just one run on two hits with six strikeouts. Jacob Stallings had two doubles and scored Indy's lone run.

ANOTHER DELAY IN PA: It took until game No. 30 for Indianapolis -- and a return trip to the state of Pennsylvania -- but the Indians finally experienced a weather delay last night with a 1-hour, 57-minute setback to first pitch. Indy had not gone through a weather-related delay since Aug. 17, 2018 at Lehigh Valley, when they had an 81-minute delay. On that same road trip, the Indians experienced a lengthy 3-hour, 26-minute delay before their 7-3, five-inning defeat became official against the RailRiders.

ROOKIE QUALITY: Tribe starter Rookie Davis scattered nine hits and one walk with three strikeouts over a season-high 6.0 innings last night, limiting the RailRiders to two runs. The quality start was Davis' first of the season, but the Tribe lost for a fifth straight time when he's taken the mound. Indy's offense has been feast or famine with Davis on the bump; they've scored 9, 9 and 7 in three of his starts while going for 0, 1 and 1 in his other three nods.

KRAMER CLUTCH: Kevin Kramer plated Indy's lone run last night with an RBI double in the seventh inning, giving him nine RBI with two outs this season. He is tied with Bryan Reynolds and Will Craig for most on the team in that category. Kramer paced Indy's 2018 offense with 22 two-out RBI, as well, tied with Wyatt Mathisen.

TWO BASES FOR JAKE: Jacob Stallings finished with two doubles in three plate appearances last night, the 12th two-double game of his career. Eight of those two-double performances have come in an Indians uniform -- four in 2017, three in 2018 and the first of 2019 happening last night.

THREE HITS: Indy's three hits last night matched a season low. They also had three hits on April 14 vs. Charlotte in a 3-0 loss.

HOMERLESS: The Tribe have homered in 24 of their 30 games played so far this season but enter play tonight homerless in their last two games. Indy has yet to go without a home run in three straight games this season, with the only other back-to-back occurrence coming on April 20 and 21 against Louisville.

TONIGHT: Right-handers Mitch Keller (3-0, 3.48) and David Hale (3-0, 2.38) will each toe the rubber tonight with their perfect records on the line. Hale, 31, is in his second straight campaign with SWB after going 3-2 with a 4.20 ERA in 11 starts a year ago. He made his Triple-A debut with Gwinnett back in 2013 and posted a 6-9 record and 3.22 ERA in 22 games (20 starts) and didn't return to the International League until 2016 with Norfolk, where he went 4-7 with a 5.84 ERA in 20 starts. Hale, a third-round pick of the Braves in 2009, has faced Indy twice in his career, going 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA (2er/9.0ip). He has yielded seven hits and three walks with three punchouts against the Tribe, making one start apiece with Gwinnett and Norfolk.

STOPPER ON THE MOUND: Mitch Keller will be making his seventh start of the year and fifth with the Indians coming off a loss in their prior game. Indy is 3-1 with Keller on the bump after a loss. The 23-year-old and top-rated prospect in Pittsburgh's farm system is 2-0 with a 3.32 ERA (8er/21.2ip), 30 strikeouts and just nine walks in his four previous starts with the Tribe coming off a loss this season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.