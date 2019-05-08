Knights Fall to Clippers 6-2 on Wednesday Night

(COLUMBUS, OH) - Left fielder Danny Mendick remained red-hot at the plate, but the Charlotte Knights dropped game two of their three-game series against the Columbus Clippers by a score of 6-2 from Huntington Park in Columbus, OH on Wednesday night.

Mendick recorded three of Charlotte's four hits on the evening. The 25-year-old, who extended his hit streak to six consecutive games, went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and a stolen base. In six games during the month of May, Mendick is now hitting .480 (12-for-25) with six runs scored, two home runs, and five RBIs.

The Clippers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning off LHP Jordan Guerrero (1-4, 8.31), who started for the Knights and was saddled with the loss despite a solid effort on the mound. Guerrero allowed three runs on eight hits over five innings of work. He struck-out a season-high nine batters.

The Knights fought back and added two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Charlotte catcher Zack Collins drew a bases-loaded walk and center fielder Adam Engel was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, which led to both runs in the sixth inning.

With the Knights down by a score of 3-2, Columbus added two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and one more in the bottom of the seventh inning to eventually pull away from the Knights in Wednesday's game. Columbus first baseman Bobby Bradley led the way offensively with three hits and three RBIs, including a solo home run in the seventh inning. Former Charlotte pitcher Asher Wojciechowski (3-1, 1.97) earned the win after he tossed five solid innings.

The two teams will conclude their three-game series on Thursday night from Huntington Park. Pre-game radio coverage of Thursday's 6:35 p.m. game is set for 6:20 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action. LHP Matt Tomshaw is scheduled to get the start for the Knights in the finale.

