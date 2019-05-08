Riley Homers Twice in Gwinnett's 9-2 Win over Buffalo

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Austin Riley went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs to lead the Gwinnett Stripers (18-15) to a 9-2 win over the Buffalo Bisons (12-18) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. It was Riley's fourth multi-homer game of the season, raising his homer total to a team-leading 12.

Scoring Recap: Cavan Biggio gave Buffalo a 2-0 lead with a two-run single in the first inning. The Stripers got a run back in the bottom of the first on a 420-foot solo home run to left from Riley (11) off Jacob Waguespack. Luis Marte (1) tied the game at 2-2 in the third with a 383-foot solo homer to left off Waguespack. In the sixth, RBI doubles by Alex Jackson and Ryan LaMarre gave the Stripers a 4-2 lead. Up 6-2 in the seventh, Gwinnett got a 420-foot solo homer to left from Jackson (4) off Zach Jackson to make it 7-2. Marte added another RBI single to make it 8-2 in the seventh, and Riley (12) his second homer of the game - a 426-foot shot to left-center off Francisco Rios - to make it 9-2.

Stripers Stats: In addition to Riley's multi-hit effort, Jackson went 2-for-5 with a double, home run and two RBIs, and Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Ben Rowen (W, 3-0) worked 3.1 scoreless innings and struck out three in relief. Atlanta Braves' left-hander Jonny Venters pitched 1.0 scoreless inning in his seventh rehab outing with Gwinnett. Jason Creasy tossed 2.0 scoreless innings to finish the game.

Bisons Stats: Waguespack (L, 2-4) yielded six runs on seven hits over 5.0 innings. Biggio went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Quote: "I have been seeing the ball well," Riley said. "I don't try to hit home runs, just try to get good pitches to hit."

Postgame Notes: In the past 13 games, Riley is hitting .469 with 10 home runs and 23 RBIs. The multi-homer effort was the eighth of his minor league career and fifth career with Gwinnett. Adam Duvall went 1-for-5 to extend his on-base streak to 17 games. Rowen extended his team-best scoreless innings streak to 19. Marte's home run was his first since July 25, 2018 at Lehigh Valley. The Stripers lead the International League in homers with 50.

Next Game (Thursday, May 9): Gwinnett vs. Buffalo, 10:35 a.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Touki Toussaint (1-0, 5.63 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Shawn Morimando (0-2, 11.37 ERA) for the Bisons. Radio Broadcast: 10:20 a.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

