SWB Game Notes

May 8, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (15-15) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (16-12)

RHP Mitch Keller (3-0, 3.48) vs. RHP Chad Green (0-0, 0.00)

| Game No. 29 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | May 8, 2019 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA (May 7, 2019) -- Chance Adams turned in his third straight quality start as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders downed the Indianapolis Indians 3-1 on Tuesday night at PNC Field. With the victory the RailRiders extended their season-best winning streak to six games. After the game began in a one-hour, 57-minute delay owing to rain, Chance Adams took the mound for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and was terrific. After a walk to the second batter of the game, the right-hander settled in and retired 11 consecutive Indianapolis batters before Jacob Stallings led off the fifth with a double.

That was the only hit allowed by Adams (2-1) in his 6.2 innings of work. He allowed only one more hit on the night - another double to Stallings - and retired eight of the final nine he faced. In his last three starts, the Scottsdale, Arizona native has combined to allow three runs on 10 hits, striking out 22 and walking only four in 18.0 innings pitched. The RailRiders broke through against Indians starter Rookie Davis in the bottom of the fifth, when Matt Lipka doubled down the left field line to score Cliff Pennington. Trey Amburgey followed with a single to centerfield, plating Lipka and putting the RailRiders ahead 2-0.

J.P. Feyereisen replaced Adams in the top of the seventh, and allowed a single to Kevin Kramer, chasing Stallings home with the first Indianapolis run of the contest. He settled down and spun a scoreless eighth to hold the SWB lead. In the bottom of the seventh Ryan McBroom blasted a solo home run to right field to extend the Baby Bombers lead to 3-1. The round-tripper was McBroom's seventh of the season, tying him with Gosuke Katoh for the most on the team.

Cale Coshow threw a 1-2-3 frame in the top of the ninth to lock down his first save of the season and seal the win for the RailRiders. SWB pounded out 11 hits, led by a 3-for-4 effort from Mandy Alvarez, and has posted double-digit hits in six of its last seven contests.

EXPLODING FOR RUNS: The RailRiders put up 14 more runs Sunday against the Syracuse Mets and have now recorded six games this season in which they have plated 9+ runs. It wasn't until Game No. 66 last season @ Syracuse that SWB had its sixth 9R-game of 2018.

NOT A GREEN TRIPLE-A PITCHER: RHP Chad Green threw the first two innings Monday (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0R, BB, 5 K) against the Rochester Red Wings and tossed the first three innings Friday against the Syracuse Mets (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0R, 6 K). Green was optioned to the RailRiders roster last weekend and had last pitched in the minors in 2017 as he was getting ready to rejoin the Yankees out of Spring Training. That year, he was still being used as a starting pitcher, pitching in 5G/5GS for the RailRiders and going 2-1 with a 4.73 ERA over 26.2 IP. The year prior was when Green jumped on radars with 16G/16GS for SWB in which he posted a 1.52 ERA and struck out 100 batters in 94.2 IP with just a .200 BAA. Green will be eligible to return to the majors before his next opportunity to pitch for the RailRiders arrives, at which point the Yankees will decide whether he has gotten back on track to bounce back from the 16.43 ERA has has posted over 10G in New York to begin the season.

AN OLD FRIEND: LHP Daniel Camarena pitched April 24th for the Rochester Red Wings against his old organization and he tossed 4.1 innings, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits and struck out 6 -- and in typical Camarena fashion, did not walk a batter. He was later granted his release by the Twins and has signed with the Yankees. A season ago, he was released by the Yankees May 20th after 8G/8GS with the RailRiders, going 2-3, 5.03 ERA in 39.0 IP, 44 H (.288 BAA), 20 BB, 34 K. Four days later he was signed by the San Francisco Giants and assigned to Triple-A Sacramento where he made 16 of his final 17 appearances of the season (7/22 @ Akron: 7.0 IP, 6 H, 2ER, BB, 2 K). This year he signed with the Minnesota Twins January 19th and is set to make his season debut. Over parts of three seasons with the RailRiders (2016-2018) he appeared in 17G/15GS (80.2 IP, 42R/39ER -- 4.35 ERA) going 6-6 over that stretch. His biggest triumph came in Game 4 of the 2016 Governor's Cup series against the Gwinnett Braves in which Camarena went 5.1 IP without allowing a hit as the RailRiders secured a 3-0 win, and the International League title.

