Travis Doubles Twice in 9-4 Loss to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Tides used a trio of home runs to topple the Pawtucket Red Sox, 9-4, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.

With the game scoreless through three innings, the Tides scored three runs in the fourth, then four in the sixth and to build a four-run lead. Norfolk (15-17) held on to level the three-game series with the PawSox (12-18) ahead of tomorrow's series finale.

Sam Travis (2-for-4, 2 R, 2 2B) and Oscar Hernández (2-for-4, R) headlined Pawtucket's offense. Starter Erasmo Ramírez (L, 1-2) allowed five runs on four hits and three walks in 5.1 innings.

Norfolk starter and former Red Sox farmhand Luis Ysla (W, 2-2) tossed six innings of three-run ball, and Chris Lee (S, 2) earned a three-inning save. Former first-round pick DJ Stewart went 3-for-3 with 7 RBIs on the strength of a three-run homer in the fourth and a grand slam in the sixth.

The PawSox conclude their series Thursday at 12:05 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander Mike Shawaryn (1-2, 2.72) is scheduled to oppose Norfolk righty Tyler Herb (2-0, 0.75). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 11:35 a.m.

