Game Day, Game 50, Firebirds at Frontenacs - 7 p.m.

February 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 50 - Firebirds at Frontenacs

Slush Puppie Place

Kingston, Ontario

7:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Six Firebirds had multi-point games, Hayden Reid scored twice and Nathan Day made 31 saves on 33 shots as the Birds clobbered the Peterborough Petes, 7-2, on Thursday night at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Alex Kostov had a goal and two assists and Sam McCue recorded a Gordie Howe Hat Trick in Flint's win.

DAY THE RECORD HOLDER: Nathan Day earned his 63rd win as a Firebird on Thursday in Peterborough and is now the franchise's all-time leader in wins by a goaltender. He surpassed Luke Cavallin, Day's teammate from his rookie year in 2021-22. In 137 career games as a Firebird, Day is 63-55-3-5.

REID'S BIG NIGHT: Hayden Reid scored twice on Thursday night, his first career two-goal game. Reid, who joined the Firebirds in November after leaving the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede, has appeared in 33 games for Flint and has eight goals and five assists. It was his second multi-point game as a Firebird.

RED HOT: Sam McCue had a goal and an assist on Thursday night in Peterborough and in doing so, extended his point streak to eight games. McCue has now played 10 games since joining the Firebirds via a trade from the Owen Sound Attack and has registered nine goals and six assists. He has recorded a point in all but one of his games for Flint and his eight-game point streak is tied with Connor Clattenburg for the longest by a Firebird this season. McCue also had a fight on Thursday and became the first Firebird this season to notch a Gordie Howe Hat Trick.

POWERING UP: The Firebirds went 2-for-4 on the power play on Thursday, their second consecutive game with multiple power play goals. Flint is 7-for-20 on the power play in its last five games which has raised its PP% from 12.7% to 15.1%.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint and Kingston are meeting for the second time in the span of a week. The Frontenacs beat the Firebirds, 7-4, in Flint six days ago...Alex Kostov had a goal and two assists on Thursday, his fourth multi-point game in his past nine...Kingston has played twice since beating Flint on Saturday. The Frontenacs beat the Sarnia Sting, 4-2 on Sunday and lost to the Barrie Colts, 3-2, on Tuesday.

UP NEXT: Flint will take Saturday off before heading to Ottawa for a matinee on Super Bowl Sunday. Puck drop at TD Place is scheduled for 2 p.m.

