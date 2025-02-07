Gens Beat 67's Twice in a Sweep

February 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are coming off a massive 8-1 win against the Ottawa 67's, and are taking them on again tonight at home, and collected another 5-2 win.

These teams immediately displayed the same aggression from Wednesday night. Both teams were given four 10-minute misconducts each and were short on players in the second half of the period.

In the final two minutes of the first, Noah Powell assisted Owen Griffin, who opened the scoring for the night.

Going into the second, the Gens had an early powerplay which Calum Ritchie sniped in the second goal and his 12th. Moments later, Ritchie doubled dipped and achieved his 13th making it a 3-0 game.

67's Chris Barlas responded with a powerplay goal putting them on the board. In no time, Nathan Amidovski scored unassisted halfway through the second.

Both teams continued to trade penalties, including a Major boarding penalty to Will Gerrior. Lauri Sinivuori came in hot with the 4th goal of the game on a powerplay, making this his 13th season goal.

Heading into the second intermission, the Gens were up by two, and in a comfortable position, but it wasn't over yet. The 67's tried to push back in the third, generating a few chances, but could not get past goaltender Jacob Oster.

Colorado Avalanche Prospect Ritchie fired in his third goal of the night and his first-ever career hat trick. The Gens held on to the three-goal lead for the rest of the game and sent the 67's home with another 5-2 loss.

The Generals will be back at home on Sunday, the 9th, to face the Soo Greyhounds. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 2:05 p.m.

