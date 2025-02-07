Rangers Earn Eighth Win While Trailing After Two Periods
February 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - For the eighth time this season, the Kitchener Rangers win while trailing after two periods and hand the Owen Sound Attack their first regulation loss when leading after two periods of play. Christian Humphreys and Jakub Chromiak scored in the third period to turn the game around in favour of the East Avenue Blue. Jackson Parsons replaced Jason Schaubel after the opening period to earn his league leading 29th win. With a goal in the game, Trent Swick extended his point streak to five games recording seven points (4G 3A).
Five goals and three lead changes meant for a busy opening frame in tonight's game. Trent Swick opened the scoring deflecting home a Jakub Chromiak point shot. Adrian Misaljevic released his signature missile of a wrist shot to score Kitchener's second goal on the power play. Each time Pierce Mbuyi has a response for Owen Sound, and at the 2:01 mark of the first period, Mbuyi completed the first period hat trick to give the Attack a 3-2 lead after one. After a scoreless second period, Christian Humphreys and Jakub Chromiak were able to find the back of the net to secure a 4-3 regulation victory for the Rangers.
Attendance: 6,919
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 1 - OS 0
0:44 Trent Swick (23) - Jakub Chromiak, Christian Humphreys
KIT 1 - OS 1
10:28 Pierce Mbuyi (18) - Landen Hookey, Declan Waddick
KIT 2 - OS 1 - PPG
13:46 Adrian Misaljevic (24) - Jack Pridham, Cameron Reid
KIT 2 - OS 2 - PPG
15:45 Pierce Mbuyi (19) - James Petrovski, Braedyn Rogers
KIT 2 - OS 3 - PPG
17:59 Pierce Mbuyi (20) - Tristan Delisle, Landen Hookey
2nd Period
No scoring
3rd Period
KIT 3, OS 3
9:44 Christian Humphreys (3) - Matthew Hlacar, Alexander Bilecki
KIT 4, OS 3
16:00 Jakub Chromiak (4) - Cameron Reid, Christian Humphreys
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Christian Humphreys (1G 2A)
Second Star: Pierce Mbuyi (3G)
Third Star: Cameron Reid (2A)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 39 - OS 24
Power play: KIT 1/5 - OS 2/5
FO%: KIT 52% - OS 48%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 9/9 Saves, 0 GA (Replaced Jason Schaubel after the first period)
L: Trenten Bennett (OS) - 35/39 Saves, 4 GA
UP NEXT:
Next, the Rangers hit the road for their only visit to the Meridian Centre this season, facing the Niagara IceDogs on Saturday, February 8th. They'll then return home to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for their final matchup of the 2024-25 campaign against the Oshawa Generals on Tuesday, February 11th. Puck drop in Niagara is set for 7:00 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
