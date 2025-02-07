Birds Clipped in Kingston, 3-1

February 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds' Urban Podrekar battles Kingston Frontenacs' Ethan Hay

KINGSTON, Ont. - Kaden Pitre scored to bring the Firebirds within one in the third period but Flint could not get any closer as it was beaten by the Kingston Frontenacs, 3-1, on Friday night at Slush Puppie Place.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Frontenacs opened the scoring near the halfway point of the second period. Jacob Battaglia gained the zone and left a drop pass for Tuomas Uronen. He loaded up a wrist shot and sent it high past Nathan Day on the glove side to give Kingston a 1-0 lead.

They extended that lead thanks to a friendly bounce in the third period. Cedrick Guindon carried the puck behind the net and sent a pass toward Day's crease. It caromed off Day's pad, deflected off a defenseman and bounced into the net to make the score 2-0.

Flint answered four minutes later when Connor Clattenburg weaved through the neutral zone and into the Frontenacs end. He drew the defense and left a pass to the trailing Pitre who hammered a shot past Charlie Schenkel and into the net to cut the deficit to one.

The Firebirds then pulled Day for an extra attacker in the final minute of the game, but Kingston cashed in with an empty net goal from Ethan Hay, securing a 3-1 win. Flint fell to 21-24-2-3 in the loss while the Frontenacs improved to 29-13-5-2.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Day stopped 22 of 24 shots he faced, his fourth consecutive game allowing two goals or fewer...Kaden Pitre scored his 16th goal of the season. He is now second on the team in goals...Sam McCue's point streak ended at eight games. He and Connor Clattenburg are tied for the longest point streak by a Firebird this season.

UP NEXT:

Flint will conclude its Eastern Ontario road swing on Sunday afternoon in Ottawa against the 67's. Puck drop at TD Place is scheduled for 2 p.m.

