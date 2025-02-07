Spitfires Best Sarnia 7-2

February 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON - The Windsor Spitfires took on the Sarnia Sting in a rare Friday night matchup. The season series is currently tied as the Spitfires are 1-0-1 against the Sting so far this season. The teams have four matchups remaining including the game tonight. The Spitfires got off to an early start and never looked back, ultimately winning 7-2.

In the first period, the Spitfires took advantage of a bad change by the Sting and drew the games first powerplay 56 seconds in. Just over 2 minutes in Jack Nesbitt would cash in on a rebound in front of the net for his 18 th of the season. Just 19 seconds later, the Spitfires were able to get an insurance goal. Davis got the puck to Spellacy and he found Hicks who walked in a sniped his 2 nd goal of the season. Just six minutes later, Belchetz was sprung on a breakaway and he made no mistake going 5-hole for his 14 th of the season. The Spitfires were up 3-0 on the scoreboard and 12-7 in shots after 20 minutes.

In the second period, it was another quick start for the Spitfires. Morneau would pick off the drop-pass play by the Sting on a powerplay and he went in shorthanded for his 17 th goal of the season. Just four minutes later, Belchetz would score his 2 nd of the night and the Spitfireds had a commanding 5-0 lead. The Sting would come back with 2 powerplay goals on a questionable slew-foot call on Ethan Belchetz resulting in a 5 minute powerplay. The Spitfires held a 5-2 lead heading into the third.

In the third period, the Spitfires offence would continue to click as Abrhaam scored his 18 th of the season followed by Morneau getting his 18 th of the season. The Spitfires skated to a big 7-2 win.

The Spitfires are back in action tomorrow Feburary 8 th as the Brantford Bulldogs are in town. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

