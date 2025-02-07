Gens Look to Close out Home-And-Home with Win against 67's

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return to home to the Tribute Communities Centre for the second half of a home-and-home with the Ottawa 67's.

Oshawa got the better of Ottawa, getting a much needed two points as the were able to move into a tie with the Kingston Frontenacs for second in the division and third in the conference. The Gens need to build on the win against Ottawa and avoid dropping points down the stretch in order to set themselves up for a deep playoff run.

Ottawa is coming into this one staggering, the team from the Nation's Capital has been on a downward trajectory since they moved defenceman Henry Mews at the deadline. The 67's are 2-8-0-0 in their last 10 games and have not showed many signs of turning that around anytime soon.

It has been just a couple of days since the Oshawa Generals went into Ottawa and took down the 67's 8-1 in a midweek clash.

Oshawa got things going and they did not slow down. After a bit of a feel out process Oshawa opened the scoring with five minutes to go in the first as Ethan Martin went hard to the net burying his second as a Gen.

The Generals would add another in the first as this time it was Owen Griffin showing some grit and determination as he got on the board to make it 2-0 Gens.

In the second frame the Generals would add three more goals as Brooks Rogowski scored on a breakaway out of the penalty box, then Ethan Toms and Luke Torrance each got in on the fun opening up a 5-0 lead entering the third.

Oshawa showed no signs of slowing as Andrew Gibson scored to start the final period and it was Martin and Griffin each adding another.

For the Generals keep an eye out for Luke Torrance, the Oshawa native has already set career bests for both points and assists. Torrance has been putting the puck in the net at a steady pace this season and has scored in three straight games.

On the Ottawa side watch for Cooper Foster, the fourth year forward sits second on the team in points and with captain Luca Pinelli out for the foreseeable future with his suspension pending review, Foster will have to step up and provide some much needed offence.

