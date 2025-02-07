Terrance Extends Point Streak to Seven Games in Loss

February 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton, Ontario - For the final time this season, the Erie Otters and Brampton Steelheads would prepare for battle - closing out the season-series with a Friday night battle at the CAA Centre. Coming off a Tuesday afternoon shootout win at home against the Guelph Storm, Erie would look to string together consecutive wins for the first time in February. Erie would trot out Noah Erliden for the affair, looking to win the series against Brampton.

An unfortunate sign of things to come in the night would see Brampton's Carson Rehkopf (28) open scoring in the game just 42 seconds in. Erie would respond just over seven minutes later with the game-tying goal as captain Carey Terrance (19) would extend his point-scoring streak to seven games. The Steelheads would take over the game from this point - scoring three goals in the ensuing 10 minutes from Finn Harding (6, PPG), Porter Martone (24), and Carson Rehkopf (29) with his second of the night. With 11 shots in the period, Brampton would strike four times and lead 4-1.

Charlie Burns would lead the second period for the Erie Otters, looking for a spark in the middle frame. Instead, the Steelheads would find another four goals in the opening 10 minutes of the period, as Gabriel Chiarot (11), Carson Rehkopf (30, PPG, Hat Trick Goal), Luke Misa (28), and Lucas Karmiris (8) would stretch the Brampton lead to 8-1. Erie would end the period even in shots, but trail in the game 21-17, and by seven goals after 40.

Erie would play as the hungrier team to open third period scoring, finding a 6-5 shot advantage in the opening 10 minutes. However, it would be the Steelheads who would strike first in the frame as Luke Misa (29) would collect his second goal of the night. Erie would collect the next two goals less than a minute apart, as Martin Misiak (15) and Tyler Challenger (3) would find the back of the net. The night's final goal would belong to Angus MacDonnell (18, PPG) as the Steelheads would take a 10-3 win. Carson Rehkopf would set the Steelheads record for points in a single-game in the win, with six (3G+3A) points.

The weekend comes to a close for the Erie Otters on Saturday evening as they host the Sudbury Wolves for the only time this season. This game night will be the team's annual Mascot Mania (pres. by Chick-fil-A), with over a dozen of Otto's closest mascot friends in attendance for zany fun, mascot soccer, and photo opportunities. The Otters will then prepare for a Wednesday night game at home against Niagara, before a weekend trip to Owen Sound and Oshawa.

