Rye Stops 35 as League-Leading Knights Beat Petes in London

February 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes' Brody Partridge versus London Knights' Jacob Julien(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(London, ON) - On Friday, February 7, the Peterborough Petes were in London to take on the league leading London Knights. The Knights won the game by a score of 3-1.

Easton Rye led the way for the Petes, stopping 35/38 in the loss. Colin Fitzgerald scored, while Braydon McCallum picked up an assist, extending his point streak to five games. The game was a milestone for Petes second-year forward Brody Partridge, who skated in his 100th OHL contest.

Game Recap:

First Period:

London Goal (2:11) - Kasper Halttunen (7), Assists - Henry Brzustewicz (26), Sam O'Reilly (29)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (4:04) - Colin Fitzgerald (12), Assist - Braydon McCallum (17)

London Goal (18:40) - Jared Woolley (8), Assist - Jacob Julien (26)

Third Period:

London Goal (11:37) - Evan Van Gorp (15), Assists - William Nicholl (28), Sam Dickinson (39)

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, February 8, when they travel to Sarnia to take on the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

