Kingston Is Chasing History Back on Home Ice Tonight

February 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







It's a Friday night back on home ice for your Kingston Frontenacs and it's one that can see them get one step closer to making history. The Flint Firebirds are in town tonight for a rematch of last Saturday night, a 7-4 win for the black and gold. The game ended with tempers flaring over resulting in a lot of penalty minutes, so there may be some leftover animosity later tonight.

For the Frontenacs, a win could see them tie a franchise record. From November 13th to December 29th, 1981 and from January 19th to March 4th in 1990 the Frontenacs won nine in a row on home ice. Tonight they could draw even with that record with a chance to break the record next Friday night against the Kitchener Rangers.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs have won 1 of last 4 against Flint on home ice

Opposition has scored first goal of the game in 7 of last 8 home games during this home winning streak but the Frontenacs have stormed back to win them all.

No Rest for the Wicked

After a jam packed last few weeks of the schedule for the Frontenacs there seems to be no end in sight. Another three-in-three weekend awaits the Frontenacs and it starts tonight against the Firebirds. Kingston knows that Flint will be looking to avenge the 7-4 loss from last Saturday night. With the schedule not getting any easier for the Frontenacs in the coming weeks, it's imperative that Kingston takes care of business tonight against a Firebirds team that is under .500.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Charlie Schenkel (#37)

Despite the loss, Schenkel played his best game in a Frontenacs uniform on Tuesday night in Barrie. The overage goaltender has won every game he has played for the black and gold up until Tuesday night, but has struggled to find consistency between the pipes. Tonight he has a chance to follow up a strong performance with another one, this time hopefully picking up another victory for the Frontenacs.

Flint - Chris Thibodeau (#9)

It's the first time back in Kingston for Chris Thibodeau after being traded by the Frontenacs over the summer. The former member of the Frontenacs certainly has revenge on his mind against his former club when the puck drops tonight.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

