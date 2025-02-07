Chernyshov Scores in Fourth Straight, Spirit Fall to Bulldogs

February 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Brantford, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Brantford Bulldogs 4-2 on Friday, February 7th. Igor Chernyshov had a goal and an assist while Michael Misa grabbed two assists. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 30 saves on 33 shots, Ryerson Leenders was the starting goaltender for Brantford tallying 31 saves on 33 shots.

Brantford got on the board first while on a man advantage as Nick Lardis sent a one-timer from the right faceoff circle into the back of the net. Jake O'Brien and Cole Brown tallied the assists which gave the Bulldogs an early 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs capitalized on the powerplay once again as Marek Vanacker fired a shot past Oke while on a four-on-two rush. Jake O'Brien and Nick Lardis got the assists.

After 1: SAG 0 - 2 BFD (Total Shots: 18 - 5)

Saginaw got on the board in second as Michael Misa passed the puck to PJ Forgione from behind the Brantford net and Forgione fired the puck home. Misa and Igor Chernyshov picked up the assists as they cut the Bulldogs lead to 2-1.

After 2: SAG 1 - 2 BFD (2nd Period Shots: 7 - 14 Totals Shots: 25 - 19)

The Spirit tied the game early on in third as Michael Misa found Igor Chernyshov alone in front of the net and Chernyshov sniped the puck past Leenders. Misa recorded the assist which made it a 2-2 game and extended his point streak to 15 games.

Cole Brown retook the lead for the Bulldogs as he pushed a rebound into the back of the net while on the powerplay. Patrick Thomas and Tomáš Hamara were credited with the assists as they took a 3-2 lead.

Nick Lardis extended the Bulldogs lead as he fired the puck into the empty Saginaw net from the Brantford zone.

FINAL: SAG 2 - 4 BFD (3rd Period Shots: 8 - 15 Total Shots: 33 - 34)

Powerplays: SAG 0/2 BFD 3/7

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (30 Saves / 33 Shots L) BFD Ryerson Leenders (31 Saves / 33 Shots W)

Saginaw travels to Guelph on Saturday to face the Storm on February 8th. Puck drop is set for 7:07 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.