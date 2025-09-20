FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals vs. Racing Louisville FC

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video







Mina Tanaka, Janni Thomsen, and Cloé Lacasse put Utah in control and, despite a late rally from Emma Sears and Janine Sonis, Racing couldn't find the equalizer.

