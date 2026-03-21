FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Washington Spirit

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







Goals from Racing Louisville's Kayla Fischer and Emma Sears are responded to by Washington Spirit's Sofia Cantore and Leicy Santos, with both teams settling for a tie.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

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