FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Angel City FC

March 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Portland Thorns and Angel City FC ultimately settled for a point each in a 1-1 draw that saw end-to-end action all night at Providence Park in the Thorns' home opener. Angel City opened the scoring early, with Portland securing their equalizer before halftime. However, neither side could break the deadlock and the points were shared in the end.

