FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Bay FC

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Bay FC surges to victory with first-half goals from Alex Pfeiffer, Keira Barry, and Dorian Bailey. North Carolina fights back in the second half with a goal from Manaka Matsukubo but isn't able to overcome the visitors.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.