FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. San Diego Wave FC
Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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Dudinha made splashes for the Wave early, but the Dash fought back through Kat Fader and Kate Faasse. Trinity Byars squared it up, ending the match in a 2-2 draw and breaking the Dash's five-game winless streak.
San Diego Wave vs Houston Dash highlights presented by Nationwide.
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