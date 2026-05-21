FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. San Diego Wave FC

Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







Dudinha made splashes for the Wave early, but the Dash fought back through Kat Fader and Kate Faasse. Trinity Byars squared it up, ending the match in a 2-2 draw and breaking the Dash's five-game winless streak.

San Diego Wave vs Houston Dash highlights presented by Nationwide.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 21, 2026

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