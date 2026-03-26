FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Denver Summit FC

Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







Expansion team Denver Summit FC defeats the reigning champions, Gotham FC, on the road. Goals from Melissa Kössler and Natasha Flint secure three points for Denver Summit FC to bring home.

Gotham FC vs Denver Summit FC recap presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 25, 2026

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