FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
Published on May 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video
Portland Thorns win their third game of the week and extend their lead at the top of the table thanks to goals from Olivia Moultrie and Reilyn Turner. Moultrie is the youngest player to make their 100th NWSL regular-season appearance and the thirteenth in league history to score on it.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
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