Fuentes Shines Despite Extra Innings Defeat
August 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
JOLIET, IL - The Florence Y'alls (33-36), presented by Towne Properties, fell 9-8 on a walkoff walk to the Joliet Slammers (29-41) on Friday night. Third baseman Brian Fuentes still showcased a five-tool clinic with two spectacular defensive catches and a positive offensive performance.
Down two runs in the fifth inning with runners on second and third, Fuentes dove to snow cone a screaming line drive, ending the frame on a knock that could've doubled the Slammers' lead. This came after he ended the second with a sliding catch in foul ground. At the dish, he worked a 2-for-4 line including a double and three runs scored.
Trailing from the jump, the Y'alls mirrored Wednesday's comeback win over the Lake Erie Crushers by waiting until the fifth inning to score their first run. A four-run sixth followed, catapulting the road crew into the driver's seat, adding on one more in the seventh to lead 6-3. A few bad hops including a strictly unlucky two-run infield single knotted up the score at 6-6. In the 10th inning, the Y'alls added two runs on back-to-back hits from the eight and nine hitters, but a two-out single and back-to-back walks handed Joliet its second win in the last 12 games.
Left-hander Jonaiker Villalobos finished with 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, & 6 K. The starter allowed just one hit in his last four innings of work. Righty Alex Wagner came on for the seventh inning, allowing three runs on two hits with a pair of walks and strikeouts. Right-handed reliever Darrien Williams posted the standout performance with two no-hit relief innings striking out a trio of Joliet batters. Kent Klyman came on for the 10th and brought the Slammers to their final out, but let up a game-tying two-run hit up the middle before walking the bases loaded and walking in the walkoff run.
At the bat, Florence flourished. Adding to Fuentes' contributions to the heart of the order, right fielder Hank Zeisler nabbed a 2-for-5 game with a double and an RBI. First baseman Zade Richardson put forth a 2-for-5 showing with a double and two RBIs. Catcher Sergio Gutierrez launched doubles from both sides of the plate on the way to another 2-for-5 evening with three RBIs. Second baseman Dalton Davis also went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI single in the 10th inning.
Florence and Joliet do it all again on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. EST. The Y'alls need to win out this weekend to capture their fifth-consecutive series win.
