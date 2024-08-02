Knockouts Acquire Sam Ryan from Capitales; Sign Catcher Nick Hassan

August 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







BROCKTON, MA - On Friday afternoon, The New England Knockouts announced two roster acquisitions. The team acquired starting pitcher Sam Ryan from the Québec Capitales in exchange for future considerations. They also signed catcher Nick Hassan to a Frontier League contract. This is Hassan's first professional deal.

Ryan, age 25, joins the Knockouts in his first season of independent baseball. He began the year with the Québec Capitales, appearing in a total of 17 games (started 11). In those appearances, Ryan tossed a 6.02 ERA, accompanied by 60 strikeouts and just 21 walks.

The Fairfax, Virginia native was originally a product of the Toronto Blue Jays Organization. Ryan was drafted in the 12th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, making it as high as AA New Hampshire. He was drafted out of college, playing three seasons at Virginia Commonwealth University. Ryan most prominently played in A+ Vancouver. In 68 games, Ryan carries a minor-league ERA of 4.89, along with 112 strikeouts and over 136 innings pitched.

Hassan, just 23 years old, is entering his first-ever stint of professional baseball. The Fayetteville, Georgia native spent the last four years of his career at Kennesaw State University. In that time, he batted a career .285 at the dish, including an impressive .323 average during his senior year. During his senior season, he also allowed just five pass balls in 51 games played.

The catcher attended Strong Rock Christian School and played baseball. He was a four-time First-Team All-Region selection, two-time 1A Catcher of the Year, and 17-time Perfect Game All-Tournament Team selection. He also held a .345 batting average throughout high school career.

New England is back on the open road today, traveling to Trois-Rivieres for game one of their series against Les Aigles. They return to Campanelli Stadium on August 9th, hosting the Quebec Capitales in a weekend showdown. Tickets for the rest of the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.