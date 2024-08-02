Sullivan Leads Grizzlies to Win in Schaumburg

Schaumburg, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies got another outstanding performance on the mound from Collin Sullivan (7-4) on Friday night, and broke a 1-1 tie with clutch, two-out hits in the sixth inning to beat the Schaumburg Boomers 4-1 at Wintrust Field.

Both starters were sharp in the early game, as both Sullivan and Antonio Frias (0-1) held the opposing offenses down. In the fourth inning, both also gave up single runs. In the top of the frame, Peter Zimmermann reached on a one-out single, and came all the way home when Tyler Shelnut doubled off the base of the left-center field wall to make the score 1-0.

In the bottom of the frame, Schaumburg got a leadoff walk against Sullivan, who hit the next batter as well before David Harris' RBI single tied the game at 1-1. But Sullivan got out of that jam with a flyout and a double-play ground ball, and did not allow another run in the rest of his appearance. Overall, the second-year Grizzlie tied his season-high with seven innings pitched, permitting just the lone run on four singles and two walks, striking out two to earn his team-leading seventh win of the year.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' offense chased Frias in the top of the sixth inning. With one out, Abdiel Diaz and Zimmermann worked back-to-back walks, with Diaz also stealing third base. After Shelnut struck out, Kevin Krause came up with the eventual game-winning hit, an RBI single into left field to put Gateway ahead 2-1. On the very next pitch by Frias, D.J. Stewart followed by scorching a double down the third base line, plating both Zimmermann and Krause to make it 4-1.

The Grizzlies held the line from there- Matt Hickey worked around a leadoff walk for a scoreless eighth inning in relief of Sullivan, and Leoni De La Cruz earned the save for the third consecutive night with a 1-2-3 ninth inning as Gateway improved to a season-high 15 games over .500, and with their seventh win of the season against the Boomers clinched the head-to-head season series against Schaumburg as well.

The Grizzlies will look to keep their win streak alive and go for the series win in the middle game of the weekend on Saturday, August 3, at Wintrust Field. Lukas Veinbergs will start for Gateway opposite the Boomers' Cole Cook, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

