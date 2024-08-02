Czech Walks-off Miners to Complete Ninth Inning Comeback

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things began a six-game homestand with a 5-4 victory against the Sussex County Miners. With the victory, the Wild Things extended their win streak to six games for their third such streak of the season. Tyreque Reed and Andrew Czech got the Friday night fireworks started early as they each launched home runs en route to a five-run 9th inning against two Miners pitchers. The Czech home run was also the second walk-off hit of the season for the Wild Things.

The Miners got the scoring started in the top of the second inning as Wild Things pitcher Malik Barrington struggled with command to begin the game. After several walks and a hit by pitch, Barrington walked in a run with one out to give Sussex County the early 1-0 lead. However, Barrington worked his way out of the inning with no further damage thanks to a ground ball hit directly at shortstop Ethan Wilder for a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.

The Miners added another run in the third inning thanks to an RBI double from Gavin Stupienski. The mini rally began with a bunt single for the Miners' first hit of the game before that runner scored via the Stupienski double.

In all, Barrington kept the Wild Things in the game over his five innings despite some control issues. He walked six batters but only allowed three hits and three runs as he also struck out six batters. His six walks allowed were his most on the season but the six strikeouts kept him on pace with his season totals as this was his sixth-consecutive start with five or more strikeouts.

Another run was added on Goossen-Brown as the Frontier League batting average leader, Cory Acton, added another notch to his strong season with a solo home run over the right field wall to extend the Miners lead to 4-0.

The Wild Things got a rally started in the ninth inning as Jalen Miller led off the inning with a walk before a Lagrange single and throwing error from center field moved the runners to second and third. The next batter, Tyreque Reed, crushed a home run into center field over the batter's eye in the deepest part of the ballpark to cut the Miners lead to 4-3 and chase relief pitcher Tyler Luneke out of the game. Sussex County closer Robbie Hitt came in to face Tommy Caufield with the one-run lead.

Tommy Caufield battled for a nine-pitch plate appearance against Hitt to draw a walk with no outs. Caufield reached second on a groundout from Brandon McIlwain and stole third with one out to represent the tying run with one out. After a groundout, Andrew Czech came off the bench to pinch hit for JC Santini.

With Czech at the plate and two outs, Hitt initially got ahead in the count but Czech laid off several pitches before laying into a Hitt pitch and crushing it over the right-field wall to give the Wild Things their second walkoff win of the season and Czech his 14th home run of the season. In all, the Wild Things scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth for only their second win of the season when trailing after the 8th inning.

Czech's homer snapped a one-day tie for second on the career home run charts for the club with Jacob Dempsey (2008-10, 57 homers), leaving him five behind Hector Roa's career record of 63 homers.

Offensively, Wagner Lagrange led the way on the stat sheet as he had a three-hit performance with two doubles and a single. Lagrange continues a hot stretch but this game was hit first multi-double performance of the season. Tyreque Reed also had a multi-hit game with a second-inning single and the three-run homer in the ninth.

On the pitching side, Nick MacDonald picked up his second win of the season as he went two innings allowing only one hit and one walk along with two strikeouts. The performance kept the Wild Things down 4-0 to allow the Things to win with their five-run rally in the ninth.

The Wild Things continue their weekend series with the Miners on Saturday, August 3rd for Roberto Clemente Day. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Roberto Clemente bobblehead presented by Coen Markets. The game is also Bethel Park Community Night presented by GI Plumbing.

