Knockouts Hold on for Game One Victory in Trois-Rivières

August 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







Trois-Rivieres, CA. - Victor Castillo went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to give New England a 9-8 victory over Trois-Rivieres on Friday night at Stade Quillorama. The Knockouts improved to 24-44, while Les Aigles sank to 36-34.

New England's starting pitcher, Michael Quigley, had a no-decision after pitching 4.1 innings. During his time on the mound, he allowed three runs (two earned) on hits, walked four batters, and struck out five. In relief, Mike McKenna secured the win for the team, bringing his season record to 2-0, after pitching 0.2 innings and striking out a batter. In the final inning, Reeves Martin sealed the game with his fifth save of the season, striking out two batters and conceding a hit. Trois-Rivieres' starting pitcher, Jesen Therrien, took the loss, dropping to 6-4 for the season. Therrien pitched six innings, during which he allowed nine hits and six earned runs, walked three batters, and struck out eight.

Keagan Calero started things off with a one-out base hit in the first inning, and then advanced to second on a passed ball. Next, Jack-Thomas Wold hit a ground ball to the pitcher, Therrien, allowing Calero to move over to third base. The Knockouts were eager to score first, with runners on the corners. After John Cristino walked, Castillo stepped up and delivered a two-run double, for his fourth double of the season putting the Knockouts ahead 2-0. Following Castillo's double, Jake Boone struck out, and the catcher, Jacob Carroll, swiftly threw the ball to first baseman Willie Estrada to complete the out.

New England's Tommy Kretzler started things off by delivering his second home run of the season, giving the Knockouts a 3-0 lead in the second. Luis Atiles then earned a walk and later advanced to second base after an error by the first baseman, putting the Knockouts in a great position to score. Austin White struck out swinging for the second out. However, Calero came through with a base hit, putting New England in a promising position with runners on the corners. The tension rose, but unfortunately, Wold struck out, ending the inning and leaving two runners stranded for the Knockouts.

Estrada led off in the bottom of the second by hitting his fifth home run of the season, reducing the Knockouts lead to 3-1.

In the top of the third inning, with only one out, Castillo hit his fifth double of the season and his second double of the night. On a 1-1 count, Boone came through with an RBI single, extending New England's lead to 4-1. However, both Kretzler and Atiles struck out swinging to end the top of the inning.

Trois-Rivieres narrowed the Knockouts' lead in the fourth inning when L.P. Pelletier drew a walk. Pelletier then showcased his speed and agility by stealing his 25th base of the season and made it to third base thanks to an error by Knockouts shortstop J.R. DiSarcina. The opportunity allowed James Smilbert to ground out to Jake Boone, enabling Pelletier to cross home plate and score for Trois-Rivieres.

DiSarcina hit a single, and White received a walk, putting the first two New England batters on base in the fourth. With only one out, Wold was hit by a pitch, and the Knockouts loaded the bases. John Cristino reached on a fielder's choice, allowing two more runs to score. As a result, New England secured a 6-2 lead. Following that, Castillo singled, advancing Cristino to second base, and Boone grounded out, for the third out.

Payton Robertson led off the bottom of the fifth when he walked and then showed off his speed by stealing second base, marking his ninth stolen base of the season. He then swiftly advanced to third on a wild pitch. With just one out, Jacob Caroll delivered his fourth double of the season, bringing the score to 6-3. Despite their efforts, Les Aigles left two runners stranded on base.

Dalton Combs was hit by a pitch to lead off the sixth and then advanced to second base on a wild pitch. With one out, Rodrigo Orozco reached first base due to an error by New England relief pitcher Kyle Petri and advanced all the way to third base. Following this, Robertson flew out to Castillo for the second out, with Orozco staying at third base. Then, Thomas Green drove Orozco home with an RBI single, reducing the Knockout lead to just one. Green then stole his 15th base of the season, advancing to scoring position. Lastly, Carroll grounded out to second baseman Boone for the final out of the inning.

After quickly getting the first two outs in the top of the seventh, the Knockouts then had three straight walks to load the bases. Austin White then came through with a two out, two-run single, extending their lead to 8-5. DiSarcina was thrown out at third base for the third out.

The first two Trois-Rivieres hitters managed to get on base through walks in the seventh. Then, Steve Brown reached base on a fielder's choice, causing the score to become 8-6 in a close two-run ball game. Additionally, Brown capitalized on an error by DiSarcina to advance to second base. Following that, Dalton Combs came through with an RBI single, making it a one run ball game with the score 8-7.

Calero quickly got himself in scoring position when he doubled in the eighth for his second double of the season. Cristino walked as the Knockouts had two runners on when both Cristino and Calero double stole. New England had runners on second and third with one out. Castillo flew out to center field, scoring Calero from third. Cristino also advanced to third on a wild pitch. However, Boone grounded out to second base for the final out.

Roberston in the eighth hit his second home run of the season with one out, bringing the score to 9-8 in favor of the Knockouts and narrowing the lead to just one run.

The duo of Calero and Castillo from New England each collected three hits, while Kretzler and DiSarcina had two hits, and White and Boone each contributed with a hit for the Knockouts. On the other side, seven different players from Trois-Rivières Les Aigles recorded a hit.

N ew England is back in Trois-Rivières tomorrow night, playing in game two of their series against Les Aigles. They return to Campanelli Stadium on August 9th, hosting the Québec Capitales in a weekend showdown. Tickets for the rest of the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.