Boomers Surpass 2,000,000 Fans All-Time in Loss to Gateway

August 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers saw the 2,000,000th fan in franchise history come through the gates of Wintrust Field as part of the franchise record sixth sell-out crowd of the year in a 4-1 loss to the Gateway Grizzlies on Friday night.

The contest cruised along before Gateway opened the scoring in the top of the fourth against Schaumburg starter Antonio Frias. The Boomers immediately tied the game in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from David Harris but could not take the lead. The team did not lead in the contest. Gateway scored three times with two outs in the sixth to account for the final. Kevin Krause singled home the go-ahead run and DJ Stewart added insurance with a two-run double.

The Boomers saw runners on base in six innings but placed multiple on base just twice, finishing with four hits. Frias worked 5.2 innings and suffered the loss, allowing four runs while striking out four. Cristian Lopez came out of the bullpen after making his first career start last week and threw 3.1 blank frames, striking out four and leaving runners on base in the sixth and eighth. Christian Fedko was on-base twice un the loss, which saw seven members of the order reach.

Schaumburg has led the league in attendance in every year since 2014 and have established themselves as one of the premier MLB Partner League teams. The 2024 season is the 12th year of Schaumburg Boomers baseball and the team is averaging nearly 5,000 fans per game.

The Boomers (35-33) continue the series with Gateway on Saturday night at 6:30pm with a pair of All-Stars taking to the mound. The Boomers will send LHP Cole Cook (3-3, 3.90) while Gateway counters with RHP Lukas Veinbergs (2-4, 2.15)/

With the addition of a home date on August 12, there are just 14 home dates remain on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

