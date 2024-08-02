Slammers Score Three in 10th, Walk-off Y'alls

August 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Slammers sunk the Florence Y'alls with a tenth inning comeback Friday, taking the series opener on Princess and Pirates Night.

Joliet (29-41) started out fast, scoring two runs in the opening inning. Liam McArthur led off with a single before Matthew Warkentin hit a home run to right-center field two at bats later, giving the Slammers a 2-0 lead.

Warkentin has hit a home run in two straight games, increasing his season total to 15 longballs. He is now tied for second in the Frontier League in home runs.

Singles by Victor Nova and Brandon Heidal began the bottom of the second inning, placing runners at first and third base for the home team. Adam Pottinger scored Nova with a sacrifice fly to center field to put the home team ahead 3-0.

Florence (33-36) got on the board with a run in the top of the fourth inning. Hank Zeisler doubled down the left field line to bring home Brian Fuentes, who reached first base on a walk one at bat earlier.

The Y'alls pushed ahead of Joliet two innings later, scoring four runs in the top of the sixth.

Fuentes and Zeisler singled to put runners at the corners with one out before Zade Richardson doubled down the left field line, scoring Fuentes. Stephen Hrustich scored Zeisler in the next at bat with a single to center field, tying the game.

Thomas Jones walked to load the bases for Sergio Gutierrez, who brought home Hrustich and Richardson with a warning track double to put the visitors ahead 6-4. The visitors added another run in the next inning when Richardson singled to score Fuentes, who hit a double to left field two at bats earlier.

Richardson finished the game 2 for 5, scoring two runs and batting in two runs. Fuentes scored three of Florence's eight runs while going 2 for 4.

The Slammers stormed back in the bottom of the seventh starting with a walk and hit by pitch with one out. Liam McArthur singled up the middle, scoring Pottinger. Chris Davis and McArthur advanced to second and third base during the next at bat on a wild pitch, then Andrew Fernandez drew a walk to load the bases.

Jonathan Sierra's slow ground ball towards second base took a fortunate hop, allowing both runners to score and tie the game 6-6. Both teams were held scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings, sending the game to extra innings.

Florence struck out twice in a row before Sergio Gutierrez doubled to right-center field, scoring Zade Richardson, who started the inning at second base. Dalton Davis singled up the middle in the next at bat to bring home Gutierrez, giving the Y'alls an 8-6 lead.

Antonio Valdez sparked the Slammers' comeback with an infield single, placing runners at the corners with one out. Victor Nova then walked, loading the bases. Adam Pottinger tied the game two at bats later with Joliet down to its last out, scoring the runner starting at second, Matthew Warkentin, and Valdez.

Pottinger went 2 for 3, scoring one run with three runs batted in. The rookie from Indiana State has batted in five runs in his first four games as a Slammer.

Chris Davis then walked to load the bases for Liam McArthur. McArthur drew the walkoff walk, clinching a roller coaster 9-8 win for the Slammers in 10 innings.

McArthur went 2 for 5, scoring two runs alongside the game-winning walk.

Joliet starter Landon Smiddy allowed two hits and one earned run in five innings, walking two batters and striking out four in his first start at Slammers Stadium. Jonaiker Villalobos struck out six batters in six innings while allowing five hits and three earned runs for Florence.

The Slammers will go for the series victory tomorrow, August 3, on Star Wars Night. First pitch is at 6:05 with a scout sleepover after the game.

For information on season tickets, premium suites or group outings, please visit the Slammers' official website at www.jolietslammers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.