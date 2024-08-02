Bolts Drop Pitching Duel

August 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped a pitching duel Friday night 5-1 to the Lake Erie Crushers Friday night in the first of a three-game series at Lake Erie Crushers Stadium.

Windy City (31-40) picked up where they left off offensively. Following a leadoff walk by outfielder Cam Phelts, Michael Seegers knocked an infield single. Emmanuel Sanchez hit a line drive off the pitchers' mound scoring the first run of the game making it 1-0 Bolts.

Lake Erie (39-30) responded in the bottom of the fourth. Three straight singles capped off by Jake Guenther knotted the score at 1-1. A wild pitch scored the go ahead run, making it 2-1 Crushers. Phelts ended the inning threw out Jake Guenther for an inning ending double play.

In the bottom of the sixth, Guenther doubled with one out. The next man to the plate Scout Knotts demolished a two-run home run, making it 4-1 Lake Erie. Crushers catcher John Tuccillo singled to the left side adding more cushion for the Crushers and a 5-1 advantage.

Crushers RHP Anthony Escobar (7-2) pitched 7.0 innings surrendering one run over four hits while walking two and striking out seven.

Windy City RHP Ruddy Gomez (1-4) tossed 5.2 innings conceding five runs four earned over one walk while striking out ten.

The Bolts are back on the diamond Saturday night at 6:05 CDT for the second game of a three-game series against the Crushers at Lake Erie Crushers Stadium. Windy City RHP John Mikolaicyk (3-3, 5.01) v Lake Erie LHP Jack Eisenbarger (6-4, 3.42).

