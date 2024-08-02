Brown's Grand Slam Leads Way to Series Opening Win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Back to the diamond after two rainouts earlier in the week, the Evansville Otters took down the New Jersey Jackals on Friday night 12-5 in the series opener at Bosse Field.

Capitalizing on walks from the Jackals (23-46), the Otters (28-41) were outhit 8-5 tonight, but came through in timely situations to make the difference.

Evansville drew 14 base-on-balls - a season high.

The offense drew first blood in the opening inning, scoring a pair of runs off an RBI fielder's choice from Pavin Parks and an RBI single from David Mendham.

Both teams were quiet until New Jersey took the lead in the fifth with a trio of runs. A two-RBI single put them ahead 3-2.

In the home sixth, the Otters made the final lead change of the night. The first four men walked to tie the game at three. After a pitching change, Logan Brown hit a line drive grand slam to left field on the first pitch back from the break for the game-winning runs.

New Jersey scored its final runs in the seventh frame with a pair touching home. After the stretch, the Otters punched right back tallying another three runs on the board, highlighted by a Dakota Phillips two-run blast to right.

Finalizing the scoring in the next frame, Evansville brought home two more to slam the door on New Jersey.

Brown garnered four RBI, along with Phillips picking up three and two hits.

Braden Scott (3-9) pitched in a quality start tossing six innings of three run ball. He struck out nine and walked two earning the win. Despite retiring 11 in a row at one point, Danny Vazquez (0-3) took the loss.

With a clear forecast tomorrow, the Otters will have the middle game against New Jersey at 6:35 p.m. CT as Evansville looks to win the series. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

