Crushers Snap Skid with 5-1 Win in Rain Shortened Game

August 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - On Friday night, the Lake Erie Crushers (39-30) finally put an end to a seven-game losing streak. They beat the Windy City Thunderbolts (31-40) in a rain shortened 7 inning game, 5-1. Lake Erie remains fastened in third place in the Frontier League West.

Lake Erie starter, RHP Anthony Escobar, led the charge on the mound as he pitched through seven innings, giving up just four hits and one run while striking out seven batters. His dominant display gave way to a much needed, comfortable win for the Crushers.

In the top of the 1st inning, the Thunderbolts struck. CF Cam Phelts led off with a walk before scoring on a single by 3B Emmanuel Sanchez.

Windy City starter, RHP Ruddy Gomez, was dealing through three innings, but the top of the Lake Erie order made noise in the 4th. Three straight singles by 2B Alberti Chavez, 3B Logan Thomason, and 1B Jake Guenther tied the game 1-1. Then, Thomason came in to score on a wild pitch, giving the Crushers the lead for the first time in the game.

In the bottom of the 6th, DH Scout Knotts added on with his second homer in his second game off the IL to extend the lead, 4-1. C John Tuccillo drove in SS Jarrod Watkins later in the frame to go up 5-1 as the rains began to fall in Avon.

Escobar pitched through the 7th inning and finished off the inning as the torrential downpour began.

The game would ultimately be delayed and called at the conclusion of the top of the seventh inning, which gave the home team their 5-1 win. The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak for Lake Erie. Escobar would get credit for a complete game, a win, and another quality start, as he moves to 7-2 in 2024.

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

Windy City ThunderBolts 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 1

Lake Erie Crushers 0 0 0 2 0 3 X 5 7 1

The Crushers now turn their attention to the second game of the homestand as they will battle against the Thunderbolts with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. EST from Crushers Stadium. Make sure to swing by and stay a while, as it's Margaritaville Night with Jimmy Buffett Tribute Fireworks!

