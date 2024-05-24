Friday Night's TinCaps Game Suspended by Rain, Doubleheader Set for Saturday

May 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps and Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's affiliate) had their game Friday night at Parkview Field suspended by rain in the top of the second inning with the visitors leading, 2-0. The game is now scheduled to resume Saturday at 5:05pm. Gates will open for fans at 4:35pm.

The resumed game between the TinCaps and Lugnuts is still set to go nine innings. Following the conclusion of the game and an intermission of approximately 30 minutes, the teams will play Saturday's originally scheduled game. The nightcap will be set for seven innings.

Fans who had tickets to Friday's game may redeem their tickets for a future game at Parkview Field during the 2024 regular season. Click here for the team's schedule. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial refunds. Click here for more information on the team's frequently asked questions about weather.

Tickets specifically for Saturday are good for both games. Saturday is set to feature Dino Night and Postgame Fireworks.

Next Games: Saturday, May 25 vs. Lansing (5:05pm)

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

