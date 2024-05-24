Friday Night's TinCaps Game Suspended by Rain, Doubleheader Set for Saturday
May 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps and Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's affiliate) had their game Friday night at Parkview Field suspended by rain in the top of the second inning with the visitors leading, 2-0. The game is now scheduled to resume Saturday at 5:05pm. Gates will open for fans at 4:35pm.
The resumed game between the TinCaps and Lugnuts is still set to go nine innings. Following the conclusion of the game and an intermission of approximately 30 minutes, the teams will play Saturday's originally scheduled game. The nightcap will be set for seven innings.
Fans who had tickets to Friday's game may redeem their tickets for a future game at Parkview Field during the 2024 regular season. Click here for the team's schedule. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial refunds. Click here for more information on the team's frequently asked questions about weather.
Tickets specifically for Saturday are good for both games. Saturday is set to feature Dino Night and Postgame Fireworks.
Next Games: Saturday, May 25 vs. Lansing (5:05pm)
Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 24, 2024
- Maitan's Grand Slam Powers Kernels Past Chiefs 6-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Quad Cities Shut Out in Soggy Bout - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Late Run Secures 5-4 Win for Sky Carp - Beloit Sky Carp
- Furman's Seventh Home Run, Messick's Masterful Outing Anchor 5-1 Captains' Win - Lake County Captains
- Stewart Blasts Home Run; 3 Dayton Pitchers Combine on 4-Hit Shutout in 2-0 Dragons' Win - Dayton Dragons
- Maitan's Big Swing Bests Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
- Sky Carp Scarcely Top Loons, in Third Straight Extra-Inning Game - Great Lakes Loons
- Two-Out Rally Sinks Wisconsin in South Bend - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- 'Caps' Bats Silenced in 5-1 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Nuts/TinCaps Suspended by Rain, to be Resumed Saturday - Lansing Lugnuts
- Friday Night's TinCaps Game Suspended by Rain, Doubleheader Set for Saturday - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Guardians Outfielder Steven Kwan to Make Rehab Assignment Saturday and Sunday - Lake County Captains
- TinCaps Game Information: May 24 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (A's) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:30 EDT at Quad Cities) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- Friday Night's TinCaps Game Suspended by Rain, Doubleheader Set for Saturday
- TinCaps Game Information: May 24 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (A's)
- Winning Streak Ends at 7 on Wizards Night with Sellout Crowd
- TinCaps Game Information: May 23 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (A's)
- TinCaps' Offense Leads the Way to Seventh Straight Win