Guardians Outfielder Steven Kwan to Make Rehab Assignment Saturday and Sunday
May 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lake County Captains News Release
EASTLAKE, OH - Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan will make a rehab assignment for the Lake County Captains on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 against the West Michigan Whitecaps at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, Ohio.
Kwan was placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain on May 5, and will make his first appearance since the injury on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
At the time of his injury, Kwan was leading the American League with a .353 batting average and 47 hits. The Los Gatos, California native is a two-time American League Gold Glove Award winner and finished third in the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year voting.
Saturday and Sunday will mark Kwan's first two games as a Lake County Captain. After being selected in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Oregon State, Kwan spent parts of 2018 in the Arizona League and with Low-A Mahoning Valley, 2019 with High-A Lynchburg, and parts of 2021 with Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus before making his MLB debut with the Guardians on April 7, 2022.
Kwan will wear #36 for the Captains.
Join us at Classic Auto Group Park on Saturday for We are NOT Detroit Night and celebrate the beautiful city we call home (which would be Cleveland, of course) . Enjoy promotions like "Name That Landmark" (Detroit vs. Cleveland) and many more! And, special guest DJ Z13 joins us! You can also visit us for Family Fun Sunday, presented by Classic Auto Group. Promotions include: Pre-Game Autographs from 12:00 p.m. to 12:20 p.m., Pregame Catch on the Field from 12:10 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. and for Postgame Kids Run The Bases!
