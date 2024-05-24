Maitan's Grand Slam Powers Kernels Past Chiefs 6-4

Peoria, IL - Kevin Maitan belted the first Cedar Rapids grand slam of the season to break a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning and give the Kernels the lead they would never lose in a 6-4 win over Peoria Friday night.

After not getting a base runner until the ninth inning last night, Peoria got on the board first on Friday. Brody Moore singled to begin the bottom of the second, and after he stole second, he came home to score on a Won-Bin Cho RBI base hit to give the Chiefs their first lead of the series, 1-0.

That advantage lasted until the top of the fourth when the Kernels tied it up. After Peoria starter Quinn Matthews retired the first nine batters of the night, Luke Keaschall worked a walk to begin the fourth inning. The next batter, Ricardo Olivar, ripped a double down the right field line, which was mishandled by Chiefs' right fielder Alex Iadisernia, allowing Keaschall to come all the way around to score and tie the game at 1-1.

The score stayed tied until the Kernels took the lead they would never lose in the sixth inning. For the second straight plate appearance, Keaschall walked to begin the inning. The next two batters, Olivar and Rayne Doncon, both singled to load the bases with no outs for Kevin Maitan, who crushed the Kernels' first grand slam of the season to lift the Kernels ahead 5-1.

In the bottom of the inning, the Chiefs rallied back. After a strikeout to begin the frame, four straight singles plated a pair of runs to cut the Kernels lead to 5-3. After a flyout for the second out of the inning, Zach Levenson singled to score a third Peoria run in the inning to make it a one-run game at 5-4.

Now in a one-run game, Cedar Rapids picked up some insurance in the top of the eighth inning. With one out, Maitan singled, and two batters later came all the way around to score from first on a Dalton Shuffield RBI double to extend the Kernels' lead to 6-4.

Rafael Marcano and Jacob Wosinski pitched scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth, respectively, as Cedar Rapids hung on to take a 6-4 win in game four of the series.

The win improves the Kernels to 27-15 on the season and in sole position of first place in the Midwest League West Divison for the first time this year. Game five in the series with Peoria is set for tomorrow at 7:05, with Darren Bowen on the mound opposite Inohan Paniagua.

