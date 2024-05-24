Two-Out Rally Sinks Wisconsin in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, IN - A two-out, five-run rally in the bottom of the third inning propelled the South Bend Cubs to a 6-1 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Friday night at Four Winds Field. Wisconsin missed some early opportunities and the Cubs made them pay. South Bend has won three of the first four games in the series.

Wisconsin (27-16) had three hits in the first inning against Cubs starter Drew Gray but did not score. Jadher Areinamo singled with one out but was thrown out trying to stretch the play into a double. Dylan O'Rae and Luke Adams followed with singles to put runners on the corners. Both were left stranded.

Gray walked two batters in the second inning before getting a double play ball to get out of the inning.

Logan Henderson was the Wisconsin starting pitcher as he was making his Timber Rattlers debut. He allowed one hit and struck out three through the first nine batters he faced. Henderson, who struck out the first two batters he faced in the third inning, had a close 3-2 pitch to Brett Bateman called a ball and he left the game on his pitch count (59 pitches/24 strikes) with the game still scoreless.

Tyler Wehrle was called into the game and gave up a single to Pedro Ramirez. Then, Jefferson Rojas lined a double to left-center on a 1-2 pitch to score both runners. Felix Stevens followed with an RBI single. Wehrle appeared to get out of the inning as Jonathan Long hit a high fly to left. However, the wind blowing out to left caught the ball and carried it to the bleachers for a two-run homer and a 5-0 lead for South Bend (17-26).

The Rattlers broke through on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning. Gray walked Ramόn Rodríguez to start the inning and that was the end of the evening for the Cubs starter. South Bend reliever Jose Romero got the next two batters before walking Gregory Barrios extended the inning with another walk. Areinamo came through with an RBI single to center to score Rodríguez.

K.C. Hunt took over from the Wisconsin bullpen in the bottom of the fourth inning. He gave up a lead-off single to the first batter he faced. Hunt would retire the next ten batters he faced with seven strikeouts.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ed Howard reached on a single that glanced off the glove of third baseman Jheremy Vargas with one out. Hunt recorded his eighth strikeout for the second out of the inning.

Ramirez was back at the plate with two outs when Howard stole second base. Ramirez dumped a bloop hit to left-center to score Howard for the final run of the game.

Areinamo is 7-for-15 in this series. He has also had a hand in eight of the nine runs scored by Wisconsin in the first four games of the series. He has driven in six and scored two.

Hunt set a single-game high as a pro for strikeouts with eight over his four innings. He did not walk a batter.

Game five of the series is Saturday afternoon at Four Winds Field. Yujanyer Herrera (1-0, 1.59) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Will Sanders (0-1, 5.64) has been announced as the Cubs starter. Game time is 3:05pm CDT. The Radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 2:45pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

WIS 000 010 000 - 1 6 0

SB 005 000 10x - 6 8 0

Click here for the boxscore

Click here for the scoring plays

HOME RUN:

SB:

Jonathan Long (3rd, 1 on in 3rd inning off Tyler Wehrle, 2 out)

WP: Jose Romero (2-1)

LP: Logan Henderson (0-1)

SAVE: Sam Armstrong (1)

TIME: 2:20

ATTN: 4,051

