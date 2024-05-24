Nuts/TinCaps Suspended by Rain, to be Resumed Saturday

May 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Lansing Lugnuts (21-21) and the Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-23) were suspended due to rain in the top of the second inning on Friday night at Parkview Field.

The game will be continued at 5:05 p.m. Saturday with the Lugnuts leading 2-0, two outs, the bases loaded, and Henry Bolte due at home plate.

TinCaps starting pitcher Henry Baez had previously allowed an RBI fielder's choice to Brayan Buelvas and hit Jose Escorche with a pitch to force in a run, recovering to strike out Jonny Butler before he was taken out of the game - just as the umpiring crew called for the tarp.

The resumption will be played for a full nine innings, to be followed by the seven-inning regularly scheduled game, the fourth and fifth games of the six-game series. Fort Wayne won each of the first two games of the series, but Lansing struck back to win 8-2 on Thursday. Nuts lefty Will Johnston is scheduled to start against TinCaps top prospect Dylan Lesko in the nightcap.

The Lugnuts next return home from May 28-June 2 to host Peoria. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

