Maitan's Big Swing Bests Chiefs

May 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Cedar Rapids Kernels pulled out a 6-4 win Friday night, guided by a Kevin Maitan grand slam.

The game started off as a pitchers duel between Quinn Mathews and Christian MacLeod. Peoria took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning. Brody Moore singled and stole second for his seventh swipe of the season. Won-Bin Cho drove him in with a single to center field.

Cedar Rapids answered back with a Ricardo Olivar RBI double in the fourth to tie the game at 1-1. After a scoreless fifth, three straight baserunners set up a grand slam from Maitian in the sixth inning. It was his second home run of the season.

The Chiefs answered right back in the home half of the fifth. Four straight singles from Osvaldo Tovalin, Moore, Leonardo Bernal and Cho made the score 5-3. With two outs, Zach Levenson made it a one-run game with an RBI single.

Mathews ended his second High-A outing after six innings. The left-hander surrendered five runs on five hits. He walked a pair and whiffed seven. He took his first Peoria loss of the year.

In the eighth inning, the Kernels added an insurance run to make the score 6-4. Dalton Shuffield drove in his fifth run of the series after a double off the center field wall. Right-hander Angel Cuenca made his High-A debut on Friday night. He pitched two innings with a run yielded and two punchouts.

Alex Iadisernia doubled down the right field line with one out in the ninth inning. Kernels closer Jacob Wosiknski ended the game with a strikeout and groundout to hold off a Peoria rally.

Cho tied his season high with three hits in the game. Overall, Peoria recorded 12 hits in the loss. Cedar Rapids' four extra-base hits guided them to their third victory of the series.

Game five is slated for Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. for Star Wars night. Peoria right-hander Inohan Paniagua will make the start. He has a 1.71 ERA in five games at Dozer Park this season.

