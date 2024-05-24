Late Run Secures 5-4 Win for Sky Carp

MIDLAND, Mich.- After a couple of heartbreaking late defeats, the Sky Carp bounced back with a dramatic win of their own Friday night.

It took 10 innings, but the Carp took down the Loons 5-4 to even the series at two games each heading into the weekend.

A wild pitch was the difference-maker in the 10th, with Jake Thompson coming home with the go-ahead run.

Xavier Meachem came on to work the bottom of the 10th and was able to hold the Loons scoreless to pick up his first save of the season.

The Sky Carp built a 4-0 lead on the strength of two-run singles by Yiddi Cappe and Sam Praytor, but eventually the Loons rallied to tie on a solo homer in the 9th inning from Chris Newell.

Karson Milbrandt was outstanding on the mound, pitching 5 1-3 innings and allowing just one run while striking out nine.

GAME NOTABLES

The 9 strikeouts were a season-best for Milbrandt.

Nigel Belgrave struck out five in just two innings of relief.

