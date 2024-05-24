Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:30 EDT at Quad Cities)

May 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, May 24, 2024 l Game # 43

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa l 7:30 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (20-22) at Quad Cities River Bandits (20-22)

RH Johnathan Harmon (0-3, 7.33) vs. LH Frank Mozzicato (2-2, 2.57)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliates of the Kansas City Royals) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons have won seven of their last 10 games. Quad Cities has lost 10 of their last 11.

Last Game: Dayton 6, Quad Cities 1. Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera was exceptional, allowing only one hit (a single) and no walks over six scoreless innings. His 11 strikeouts were the most by a Dragons pitcher since Connor Phillips had 13 on May 20, 2022. The Dragons had a five-run fifth inning, keyed by a two-run double by Yan Contreras, as the first six batters of the inning all had hits. The six hits in one inning marked a season high for the Dragons.

Current Series (May 22-26 at Quad Cities) : Dayton is 2-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .283 batting average (26 for 92); 5.3 runs/game (16 R, 3 G); 1 home run; 3 stolen bases; 4.30 ERA (23 IP, 11 ER); 4 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in fifth place, 4 games behind Great Lakes, the East Division leader.

Transactions : Pitchers Kevin Abel and Vin Timpanelli have been promoted to Chattanooga. Pitcher John Murphy has been activated from the Development List.

Team Notes

Wednesday's G2 win, featuring Carlos Jorge's two-out, two-strike game-tying home run, is believed to be the first time the Dragons have trailed by at least three runs entering the final inning and tied or took the lead via a home run in that inning, and went on to win the game, since July 18, 2013, when Seth Mejias-Brean hit a walk-off grand slam while trailing by three. In 2023, in a game when the Dragons trailed by two runs in the final inning, Ruben Ibarra hit a ninth inning two-out three-run home run for the lead and eventual win. The win was also the first time the Dragons pulled out a victory despite trailing by at least three runs going to the final scheduled inning since May 4, 2022.

The Dragons are 5-1 when their starting pitcher goes six innings; 12-5 when the starter goes 5+; 13-7 when the starter allows two runs or less.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,009).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart over his last eight games is batting .423 (11 for 26) with five walks and three doubles. He has reached base 17 times (.531 OBP).

Cade Hunter over his last 10 games is batting .344 (11 for 32) with four doubles and four walks (.432 OBP; .901 OPS).

Hector Rodriguez has three straight two-hit games. In the current series, he is 6 for 12 (.500) one double and one RBI.

Jay Allen II is third in the Midwest League in slugging percentage (.569) and third in OPS (.984).

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons in the month of May has allowed just one run in 17 innings. His final May start will come Sunday.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera has posted back-to-back scoreless outings covering 11 innings, with 19 strikeouts and only three hits.

Dragons reliever Brock Bell has gone four straight games without allowing a run, tossing one inning in each game and posting two saves.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Saturday, May 25 (7:00 pm): Dayton TBA at Quad Cities RH Henry Williams (1-1, 4.64)

Sunday, May 26 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (2-1, 2.78) at Quad Cities RH Shane Panzini (1-1, 4.45)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Midwest League Stories from May 24, 2024

