Quad Cities Shut Out in Soggy Bout

May 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits battled the elements and the Dayton Dragons on Friday, but suffered their fifth shutout loss of the season, as they were blanked by the Dragons 2-0 at Modern Woodmen Park.

After waiting out a 53-minute rain delay, the Dragons wasted no time taking a 1-0 lead, with Sal Stewart launching Frank Mozzicato's first pitch of the game off the left-field scoreboard.

Dayton then plated its second run two innings later courtesy of Hector Rodriguez, who brought in Stewart with an RBI single.

Before the Bandits could step to the plate in the bottom of the fourth, Mother Nature struck again, with rain causing the second delay of the night- a brief 25-minute stoppage.

Despite the pause, both Mozzicato and Dayton starter Johnathan Harmon returned to the hill. While Mozzicato stranded a pair of runners to toss a scoreless fifth, Harmon completed his fifth-straight scoreless frame and retired the final six QC batters he faced in order.

After both starters departed, Quad Cities' bullpen kept the Bandits within striking distance thanks to 3.0 shutout frames from Oscar Rayo and a scoreless top of the ninth from Cooper McKeehan, but the bats went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and were kept off the board by Joseph Menefree (1.0 IP) and Andrew Moore (3.0 IP), who picked up a hold and a save respectively.

Harmon's (1-3) win- a 5.0-inning, four-strikeout showing- also marked his first scoreless outing of the season, while Mozzicato (2-3) also tossed 5.0 frames, but allowed four hits and walked five batters for the second-straight start in the loss.

The River Bandits continue their six-game series with the Reds' High-A affiliate tomorrow night and send Henry Williams (1-1, 4.64) to the mound against Clinton native and former Royals' farmhand TJ Sikkema (1-1, 5.40). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is set for 6:30 p.m.

