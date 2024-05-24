TinCaps Game Information: May 24 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (A's)

May 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-23) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (21-21)

Friday, May 24 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Henry Baez (No. 30 Padres Prospect) vs. RHP Jacob Watters

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST GAME: The TinCaps fell to the Lugnuts 8-2 in their first loss since May 14. Fort Wayne packed the stands with 6,586 fans on Wizards Throwback Night - Parkview Field's 4th sellout of the year. The Wizards jerseys and hats are being auctioned off through Sunday on TinCaps.com/auction. Catcher Ethan Salas continued his hot streak by going 2-for-4 and scoring the first run of the game. Left fielder Tyler Robertson made it back-to-back games with a HR, as his 4th of the season came in the 9th inning.

GAME OF THE DAY: Looking ahead, Saturday's matchup has been selected as Minor League Baseball's Game of the Day, streaming for free on MLB.com, MiLB.com, Padres.com, Athletics.com, and more channels.

'CAPS IN THE COMMUNITY: Earlier today, TinCaps players and staff volunteered with The Rescue Mission, a local non-profit organization that provides restorative care to those experiencing a homelessness crisis. One group served lunch and helped with other chores at the Life House building downtown, while others assisted at Charis House, a shelter for women and children, and yet another group offered aid at Treasure House, a thrift store.

HOT CAPS: From May 15-22, the TinCaps won 7 in a row. That was the team's longest winning streak since 2015. Over those 7 games, Fort Wayne hit .279 with an .839 OPS. The TinCaps scored 58 runs in that span (8+/G), the most in the Midwest League and 3rd among MiLB's 120 full-season teams. 'Caps pitchers posted a 2.95 ERA in that stretch... During the winning streak, the TinCaps left just 34 runners on base, 2nd fewest among the 120.

HOME RUN DERBY X: Coming to Parkview Field on Saturday, Aug. 10. Tickets on sale now.

STREAKS: Catcher Anthony Vilar has reached base safely in 16 consecutive games, (3rd longest active streak in the MWL) the longest on-base streak for a TinCap this season. In that span Vilar has an .867 OPS... Third baseman Devin Ortiz has hit safely in 9 consecutive games, he holds a .433 AVG and a .553 OBP in that stretch...Outfielder Kai Murphy has scored a run in 7 consecutive.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 12 of their 19 wins.

CLOSE CALLS: The 'Caps have played 8 extra-inning games, second to only Triple-A Columbus for most in MiLB (9), and Columbus has played 5 more games overall... The TinCaps have played 14 one-run games (tied with Lansing for most in MWL) and 8 two-run games... Fort Wayne has 3 walk-off wins... Saturday was the team's first win this season by more than 3 runs.

DEFENSE: Kai Murphy leads MWL in outfield assists (5)... As a team, the TinCaps are tied for 1st in OA (11)... Their catchers rank 2nd in the MWL in caught stealing % at 27% (the league average is 22%). Individually, Anthony Vilar and Ethan Salas rank 4th in CS (9).

KAI MURPHY: 11 doubles, 4th in MWL... 3 sac bunts, 3rd in MWL.

ETHAN SALAS: 6-game hitting streak (9-for-21 with 3 doubles, a homer, 5 RBIs, 9 runs, 5 walks, and only 4 strikeouts)... For the year, leads the team in BB (23) and BB% (15%).

GOOD FIRST IMPRESSION: Infielder Jay Beshears is off to a hot start to his TinCaps career... in 8 games, Beshears is hitting .300 with 4 doubles, 7 runs and 2 RBIs.

HOMER BUSH JR: 22 stolen bases, most in MWL... In the month of May, hitting .304 with a .385 OBP... He's also stolen 12 bases on 13 attempts this month.

