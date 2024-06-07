Captains Edge Out Sky Carp 2-0

June 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - Packed with pink Poopsie beach towels, the enthusiastic crowd of 2,218 was treated to a rather incredible strikeout bonanza Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp and the Captains combined for 35 strikeouts in a 2-0 Captains win.

Tugboat Wilkinson (1-0) continued his outstanding 2024 season for the Captains, throwing five scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.

After a pair of scoreless frames from Jay Driver, Morehouse notched his fourth save of the season for the Sky Carp by hurling the final two frames without incident.

The Sky Carp were nearly as good on the mound, with Thomas White (0-1) striking out eight and walking two while allowing a pair of runs in 4 1-3 innings.

Ignacio Feliz, Josh Ekness and Evan Taylor combined to strike out 10 in 4 2-3 frames to close things out on the pitching side.

The Captains scored a run in the second and one more in the fifth to provide all the evening's offense.

Cam Barstad and Osiris Johnson each finished with two hits for the Sky Carp.

GAME NOTABLES

* Beloit Memorial graduate Anahi Arroyo provided a terrific rendition of the National Anthem.

* Campbell's Snacks brought out a group of 125 to the ballpark, while MacFarlane Pheasants was in the Chill Zone.

* The Sky Carp Reading Program welcomed groups from Easterseals, Converse Elementary and Hackett Elementary.

* Captains catcher Cooper Ingle saw his 13-game hitting streak come to a close.

* Bella, Dylan and Finley Warriner all threw out first pitches, as did Jacob & Emily Rydell and Edythe Welch.

WANT TO GO? WHO: Captains at Sky Carp

WHEN: Saturday, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30)

WHERE: ABC Supply Stadium

TICKETS: Available online at skycarp.com

AUDIO BROADCAST: Available on skycarp.com

VIDEO BROADCAST: Through Bally Live and MiLB.tv.

PROMOTIONS: Saturday is E.R.A.s Night, with the chance to win a pair of Taylor Swift concert tickets. We will also have a fabulous post-game fireworks show!

Sunday is Sunday Family Funday, with kids 12 and under able to run the bases following the game, and families playing catch in the outfield after the base race.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

