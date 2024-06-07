Sky Carp Bounce Back for DH Split

BELOIT - After struggling to a 4-0 loss in the opener, the Sky Carp bounced back quickly for an 8-4 victory in the night cap to take a 2-1 series lead over the Lake County Captains Thursday night.

Mark Coley got game two off to a perfect start, crushing a home run to right field on the first pitch of the game. After a passed ball allowed another run to score, the Sky Carp took a 4-0 lead on a two-run double by Carlos Santiago.

After the Captains closed to within 4-3, Johnny Olmstead cracked a three-run blast to put some distance between the two teams in the fourth inning.

Kyle Crigger (3-0) picked up this third win of the homestand in relief, while Xavier Meachem notched his second save of the season two scoreless frames to close the game.

In game one, the Sky Carp could manage just five hits while striking out 15 times. Twice, they came up empty after loading the bases.

Cade Gibson and Edgar Sanchez combined for three scoreless innings in relief.

GAME NOTABLES

* McKenna Winters provided a terrific rendition of the National Anthem.

* Savant Wealth Management, Midwest Aftershock Softball and the City of Beloit all had sizable groups out to the park.

* Captains catcher Cooper Ingle extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single in game one.

