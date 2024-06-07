Peoria Pitching Shines in 5-1 Win

FORT WAYNE, IN - The trio of Cooper Hjerpe, Inohan Paniagua and Gustavo Rodriguez held the Fort Wayne TinCaps to just two hits Thursday in a 5-1 win at Parkview Field.

Hjerpe, a first-round pick in 2022, did not allow a hit over four innings of work. The strikeout machine racked up five strikeouts over his four hitless frames. On the year, Hjerpe has now recorded 56 strikeouts over 37 innings on the year. Dating back to May, the Peoria left-hander has not allowed a run over his last two starts.

The offense wasted no time getting on the board, scoring three times over the game's first two innings. With two outs in the first, Chris Rotondo got caught in a rundown between first and second, allowing Leonardo Bernal to streak home from third and give the Chiefs a 1-0 cushion.

An inning later, Joshua Baez stayed hot. With runners at first and second, Baez doubled off the wall in left center, plating Dakota Harris and Michael Curialle to balloon the lead to 3-0.

In the top of the sixth, it was Baez again. With the lead at 4-0 after a fourth sac fly from Brody Moore, the slugging outfielder lined into center field to plate Curialle and up the lead to 5-0. Over the last two games, Baez has driven in five Peoria tallies.

Paniagua replaced Hjerpe in the bottom of the fifth and whiffed a pair of Fort Wayne batters in a quick 1-2-3 inning. Fort Wayne broke through in the sixth inning, recording their first hit and first run. With men on the corners, Ethan Salas scored Homer Bush with a sac fly to cut the Peoria lead to 5-1. From there, Paniagua recalibrated. The right-hander retired the final eight batters he faced. Paniagua punched out eight Fort Wayne batters in just four innings to earn the win.

In the home ninth, Fort Wayne put a pair of runners on base against Gustavo Rodriguez but could never get the tying run past the on-deck circle. A Kai Murphy lineout ended the game.

The Chiefs will look for a series win on Friday as they go for their fourth consecutive victory over the TinCaps. Pete Hansen takes the ball for Peoria tomorrow. First pitch is set for 7:05 EST/6:05 CST.

